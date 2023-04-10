Add PDP’s vibrant Nintendo Switch controllers to your collection at new lows from $19 (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPDP
reg. $28 From $19
PDP’s wired Nintendo Switch controllers

Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on PDP’s wired Nintendo Switch controllers adorned with Mario, Yoshi, and Toad renderings, among other things. Regularly $28, you can now land the Toad & Yoshi model at $21, much like the vibrant Star Spectrum model while the red and blue Mario Edition is now marked down to $18.88. All three include free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is at least 25% off the going rates and the lowest we can find. These officially licensed gamepads are as good for couch co-op as they are on the shelf in your Mushroom Kingdom collection. The colorful paint jobs are joined by 3.5mm jacks, a pair of thumbsticks, a D-pad, the usual four face buttons, and shoulder triggers – you can even swap out the faceplates and thumbsticks to your heart’s content. All of that is joined by a pair of customizable back paddles as well. Head below for more details. 

While none of these models are going to keep up with the Nintendo Pro controller in terms of wireless connectivity, they are much less than the $69 that will run you. But an even more affordable option for folks not interested in the colorful art is the basic black PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. It sells for $17 and will work just fine for casual couch co-op action and the like. 

Here’s everything you need to know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s record-setting opening weekend at the box office. And for all you Switch Lite users, the official Nintendo Flip Cover and screen protector package is now at the Amazon all-time low of $26 shipped, down from the regular $40 price tag. 

PDP wired Nintendo Switch controller features:

Officially licensed Nintendo controller for Switch, Switch Lite, and new Switch OLED. Plug your LVL40 headset or other headphones directly into your controller for audio and voice with 3.5mm jack. Control volume directly on the gamepad with the D-pad. Tuned to enhance gameplay of top Nintendo Games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party, Pokemon, Minecraft, & Monster Hunter Rise

