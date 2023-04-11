Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an even better value at $1,600 (Save $900)

After seeing the newer M2 models go on sale to start the week, Woot is now clearing out previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Headlined by the 16-inch model which now sells for $1,599.99, shipping is free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Down from its original $2,499 going rate, this $900 discount is by far the best sale to date. It clocks in at $300 below our previous mention and is the lowest price yet. Not to mention, it’s $750 under the newer M2 Pro model.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro also comes centered around the same design with the M1 Pro chip under the hood. It packs a similar spec sheet as well, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead of the lead deal’s more capable counterpart. And clocking in at $210 under the larger version, it’s worth a look for those who want a less unwieldy addition to their everyday carry with much of the same power. Now down to $1,389.99, you’re also looking at $609 in savings to match the second-best price to date.

There’s also of course the savings that went live to start the week on Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pros. These have landed at the second-best prices yet since launching earlier in the year, with $149 discounts applied to both 14- and 16-inch offering starting at $1,850. But then be sure to check out everything else in our Apple guide now that the work week is getting started.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

