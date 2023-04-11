LEVOIT’s Vital 100 Air Purifier with a true H13 HEPA filter returns to the year low of $97

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Vital 100 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $96.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 19% discount or $23 price drop marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked so far this year. The all-time low was set back last August at $17 lower than today’s deal. Shipping with a 3-stage filtration system, the Vital 100 can process the air of a 300-square foot room in just 18 minutes without using ozone or UV light. Instead, LEVOIT has an H13 HEPA filter integrated to capture “99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns in size” alongside an activated carbon filter to trap odors. When you set the fan speed to the lowest setting, the purifier only outputs 23dB of noise so your sleep won’t be disturbed. The air inlets will also trap pet hair to prevent it from clogging up the filters. With the press of a button, you can start purifying the air in your room to help prevent your allergies from flaring up. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $62 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Do you live in a dry environment? We’re currently tracking the latest meross Smart Portable Humidifier marked down to $12, a deal within $2 of the all-time low. Landing a smart humidifier at this price is particularly notable, never mind one from a brand we feature as often as meross. This personal-sized option is suitable for smaller spaces or while traveling. It can connect to your smartphone via Wi-Fi to include options such as scheduling, sunrise and sunset settings, and voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

LEVOIT Vital 100 Air Purifier features:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: With a CADR of 130 CFM/ 221 m3/h, the Vital 100 is perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens. Covers 300 ft²/ 28 m² in only 18 minutes.

SLEEP COMFORTABLY: With noise levels as low as 23 decibels, the Vital 100 won’t keep you up at night. You can also turn off the display lights when it’s time for bed.

USER-FRIENDLY: Set a timer for 2, 4, or 8 hours whenever you like. The Check Filter Indicator will let you know when it’s time for a fresh filter.

EASY TO PLACE: The compact design and top-facing air vents let you place the Vital 100 near walls or in the corner of a room.

