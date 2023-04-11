Give this meross Alexa/Google Assistant smart humidifier a shot while it’s just $12 Prime shipped

The official meross Amazon storefront is now once again offering its latest Smart Portable Humidifier for just $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to score the deal. This model fetched $25 or more for a good portion of 2022 and after dropping to the $18 range over the holidays, it now carries a regular price of closer to $20. Today’s deal is 40% below that, within $2 of the lowest we have ever tracked, and the best we can find. Landing a smart humidifier at this price is particularly notable, never mind one from a brand we feature as often as meross. This personal-sized option is suitable for smaller spaces or while traveling. It can connect to your smartphone via Wi-Fi to include options such as scheduling, sunrise and sunset settings, and voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Head below for more details.

As you might be able to imagine, finding something for less from a trustworthy brand isn’t easy. When it comes to a smart humidifier like this that also happens to be travel-friendly, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets at $12 Prime shipped.

Just be sure to spend a couple minutes looking through our smart home hub for ways to make your living space more intelligent this spring and summer. Highlight offers include Arlo’s smart Essential Indoor Camera at the $70 all-time low as well as the HomeKit-ready Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor with ambient light sensor at the best price of the year. Get a closer look at those right here while the price is right.

meross Smart Portable Humidifier features:

Portable Mini Humidifier & USB Power Supply: Portable and small design humidifier is very easy to take with you anywhere and super perfect for travel, bedroom, office desk, car, effectively moisturize dry skin and help you reduce skin peeling. USB power supply, compatible with any device USB port.

Schedule and Timer Setting: Schedule the WiFi enabled humidifier to turn on and off automatically. Monitor your humidity in real time or combine your smart sensor to make adjustments for you. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Voice Control: Get hands free with voice commands, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Smarthings. Note: Control your devices via simple voice command, just say: “Hey Alexa, turn on/off the Humidifier.”

