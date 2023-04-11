Load up on popular Maud’s K-Cups at some of the best prices of 2023 with deals from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is giving folks a chance to load up on the popular Maud’s K-Cups with multi-packs from $12. But the best overall value here is on the 100-count bundles that start from $30.02 shipped on the Variety Pack. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page for the lowest price and remember to cancel it after your order ships. Regularly $40, this is the second-lowest we have tracked in several months and a great chance to stock up. Made from 100% Arabica fair trade beans, they have been roasted in California in recyclable coffee pods. You’re also getting a series of different flavors here from caramel macchiato and coconut cream chocolate to French toast and French vanilla. Head below for more deals and details.

You can browse through the rest of the Maud’s coffee deals on tap in today’s Gold Box on this landing page. The deals start from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on the smaller packages but you’ll also find larger decaf bundles, espresso, and standard non-flavored Kona roast on sale today as well. Just be sure to watch out for the Subscribe & Save options on the individual listing pages to score the best prices.

Looking for some quick and easy cold brew at home? The deals we are tracking on the HyperChiller from $11 allow you to use the brewer you already have and the standard coffee you already have, quickly transforming it into cold brew in “less than 60 seconds.” Take a closer look right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Maud’s Super Flavored Coffee Variety Pack features:

Pack Profile – Spring into Maud’s Super Flavored Coffee Variety Pack Jam-Packed with 16 total flavors! Medium roast flavored coffee deliciously blended to perfection to match their names. Includes: Caramel Macchiato, Coconut Cream Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Cinnamon Churro, Irish Cream Cheesecake, Oatmeal Cookie, Cinnamon Roll, Sweet Hazelnut, Raspberry Chocolate, Banana Foster, Vanilla Almond Biscotti, French Toast, Jamaican Rum, French Vanilla, & Blueberry.

100% Arabica Super Flavored Coffee – We use only high quality 100% Arabica coffee including organic and fair trade beans from premier growing regions around the world.

California Roasted & 100% Solar Energy Produced – On their way to your cup, our flavorful beans also get a California tan, roasted to perfection in our own Solar Energy Powered San Diego facility, where we can monitor the quality and character of each batch. Our goal is to be carbon neutral by 2024.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

