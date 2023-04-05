Cold brew in ’60 seconds’ with a new all-time low on the HyperChiller at under $11 (57% off)

Amazon is now offering the HyperChiller coffee and beverage cooler from $10.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $20 and $25, you’re looking at up to 57% in savings and the lowest price we can find. A few bucks under our previous mentions, the Blue Slate model is now at a new Amazon all-time low much like the slightly more expensive Mint colorway. With no chemicals or gels used, the HyperChiller can transform your traditionally brewed coffee into cold brew in “less than 60 seconds.” You can brew directly into the HyperChiller or pour from a carafe for homemade iced coffee without waiting for the fridge or freezer to do the job, needing to buy a separate iced brewer, or spending a fortune at the coffee shop on the way to work everyday. More details below.

As of right now, or ever really, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any cold brew machine for less than $11 Prime shipped, whether you were willing to wait over night or not. Unless you’re just going to brew coffee the traditional way and then chill it in the fridge for hours, it doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s HyperChiller deal.

While some of us are trying to get the coffee cold this summer, the rest of us will still be trying to keep it warm for long enough. And that’s where today’s deals on the Ember Smart Mug come in. There regular $130 temperature-controlled, rechargeable drinking vessel is now matching the 2023 low and all of the details you need are right here.

HyperChiller features:

The easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favorite beverages. Our Patented design uses regular water to chill and because there are no chemicals or Gels, all parts of the HyperChiller are dishwasher safe. Having to hit the floor running this morning and don’t have time to prepare your iced Coffee, The HyperChiller will chill your Coffee in less than 60 seconds. Take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an Iced Coffee on the go.

