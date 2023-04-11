Backup everything on Seagate’s 12TB Portable HDD at $240 Amazon all-time low ($20 per TB)

Looking for some affordable backup and archival storage space? Amazon is now offering the Seagate Expansion 12TB Portable Hard Drive down at $239.99 shipped. This model fetches a regular price of $300 these days and is currently on sale for $248 at Newegg where it typically sells for $340. Today’s deal is at least $60 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is $20 per TB – a drastically more affordable option than a portable SSD and coming very close to the 22TB HDD deal we spotted yesterday. It’s not the fastest portable storage solution out there, but the price is right and it is more than capable of storing thousands of photos, hundreds of hours of footage, loads of Time Machine backs, and more. Head below for additional details.

While you’re certainly not going to get into the $20 per TB range, an even more affordable option is to just go with a lighter capacity Seagate variant. Starting from $50, although the $62 2TB variant is the best bang for your buck here, these particularly popular options are worth a look for folks not worried about the latest and greatest for archival purposes. 

If you are, however, looking for something more modern and speedy, the deals we spotted this morning on PNY EliteX-PRO Portable SSDs are among some of the more affordable in their class. Delivering deals from $53, you’re looking Amazon all-time low pricing and speeds as high as 1,600MB/s. Get a closer look at them in today’s deal coverage and in our roundup of the best portable SSDs.

Seagate Expansion 12TB Portable Hard Drive features:

  • Offers larger storage base capacity with maximum efficiency
  • Is portable, can be carried anywhere to ensure maximum efficiency
  • With 12 TB capacity you have ample space for storing millions of images, hundreds of hours of video or for music lovers, up to a million songs
  • For super-fast data transfer, the drive takes advantage of USB 3.0 connectivity

