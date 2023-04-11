PNY EliteX-PRO Portable SSDs outrun the competition with new lows from $53 (Reg. $170+)

Amazon is now offering the PNY EliteX-PRO 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. This model went for between $190 and $245 for most of last year before dropping down to $171 for Black Friday. Today’s offer delivers a new Amazon all-time low, the first price drop since a $160 offer back in January, and the best deal we can find. You’ll also see the 500GB marked down to $52.99 and the 1TB variant down at $84.99, both of which are Amazon all-time lows. It is worth noting that while the popular SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is now down to the same price, it is a slower option at 1,050MB/s compared to PNY’s up to 1,600MB/s – this is one of the reasons we highlighted the EliteX-PRO line in our roundup of the best portable SSDs. Otherwise, you’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive with USB-C connectivity and an extended 3-year warranty that is at some of the lowest prices you’ll find for a drive that can hit these speeds. More details below.

If the fastest transfers speeds aren’t overaly important for your needs, something like the Crucial X6 Portable SSD is a great way to save some cash. This model is a perfectly capable solution that runs at up to 800MB/s and starts at $50 with the 2TB model down at $113 right now.

While yesterday’s Lightning offer on the 4TB Extreme model from SanDisk has come and gone, there are still some notable deals to be had. We are still tracking a solid offer on the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive at $130 (one of the lowest totals yet) as well as the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD at the $70 Amazon low.

PNY EliteX-PRO 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,600MB/s read and 1,500MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

Competitive 3-Year Limited Warranty or TBW backed by 24/7 US based technical support

