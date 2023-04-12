Wrap your AirPods Pro 2 in Nintendo nostalgia with elago’s Game Boy case at under $10 today

We are tracking one of the best price yet on the latest Game Boy-style AirPods Pro 2 case from elago. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can now land the AW5 cover for $9.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a one day-only Lightning deal that will only be live for a limited time or until the discounted stock runs out. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon too. Originally launching at $21 before dropping in the $17 range at Amazon, today’s deal is a couple bucks below our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked outside of a previous Lighting offer. As you can see in the imagery above, elago’s liquid silicone treatment has been fashioned into a nostalgia-inducing Game Boy-style design to protect your AirPods case in style. It features a cut out for the included lanyard strap alongside a wireless charging-compatible design, speaker ports, and a charging port cover. Head below for more details.

If the Nintendo-inspired design above isn’t getting you excited, something like the super affordable flat silicone covers from BRG provide a similar treatment for slightly less on Amazon right now. There’s no flashy design here, nor does it include a lanyard strap, but you will get a nice carabiner clip for the price of entry.

We are also still tracking a solid deal on Spigen’s Urban Fit model that wraps your AirPods Pro in wireless charging-compatible fabric and be sure to check out the latest Armor Case from elago if you’re looking for more protection. Maintaining a relatively thin profile all things considered, you can now score one with an included lanyard strap from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. All of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!

Experience a blast from the past with this durable silicone case that offers great protection against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from daily use.

Perfect gift for anyone using the new device! Great for birthday presents for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ‚ especially Christmas for stocking stuffers! Comes in 3 awesome colors: Light Grey, Black, and Sand Pink.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!