Wrap your AirPods Pro 2 in Nintendo nostalgia with elago’s Game Boy case at under $10 today

We are tracking one of the best price yet on the latest Game Boy-style AirPods Pro 2 case from elago. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can now land the AW5 cover for $9.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a one day-only Lightning deal that will only be live for a limited time or until the discounted stock runs out. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon too. Originally launching at $21 before dropping in the $17 range at Amazon, today’s deal is a couple bucks below our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked outside of a previous Lighting offer. As you can see in the imagery above, elago’s liquid silicone treatment has been fashioned into a nostalgia-inducing Game Boy-style design to protect your AirPods case in style. It features a cut out for the included lanyard strap alongside a wireless charging-compatible design, speaker ports, and a charging port cover. Head below for more details.
If the Nintendo-inspired design above isn’t getting you excited, something like the super affordable flat silicone covers from BRG provide a similar treatment for slightly less on Amazon right now. There’s no flashy design here, nor does it include a lanyard strap, but you will get a nice carabiner clip for the price of entry.
We are also still tracking a solid deal on Spigen’s Urban Fit model that wraps your AirPods Pro in wireless charging-compatible fabric and be sure to check out the latest Armor Case from elago if you’re looking for more protection. Maintaining a relatively thin profile all things considered, you can now score one with an included lanyard strap from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. All of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage.
elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case:
- Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!
- Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!
- Experience a blast from the past with this durable silicone case that offers great protection against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from daily use.
- Perfect gift for anyone using the new device! Great for birthday presents for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ‚ especially Christmas for stocking stuffers! Comes in 3 awesome colors: Light Grey, Black, and Sand Pink.
