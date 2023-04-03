elago’s new silicone Armor Case for AirPods Pro 2 with included lanyard debuts from $13

Following the debut of its new Duo Apple Watch Ultra case with interchangeble bezels and the W9 stand for Apple’s flagship wearable, elago has now introduced its latest case for AirPods Pro 2. The brand, well-known for its novel ice cream cases and adorable retro-style designs, is no stranger to the AirPods game and its latest brings the silicone Armor Case of yesteryear to the latest-generation pro-grade Apple earbuds. Now available for purchase directly from the official elago Amazon storefront with a nice little price drop, be sure to head below for more details on the latest elago AirPods Pro 2 case.

New elago Armor Case for AirPods Pro 2

The new elago AirPods Pro 2 case, or the Armor Case as it is known in its official capacity, eschews the more vibrant colorways and gimmicky pop culture designs we have come to love from the brand for a more streamlined approach with scratch and drop protection at the forefront. But don’t be fooled, elago is still implementing its liquid silicone treatment, just in a slightly more refined form-factor to support Apple’s latest AirPods Pro models.

Available in a light gray and a stealthy black treatment, the new elago Armor Case is designed to safeguard your Apple charging case from “from everyday use, including dirt, oil, scratches and drops.” The brand’s rubber is great for safeguarding against scratches and the like but we also know elago has hidden some carbon fiber shielding in the design alongside what it refers to as “reinforced corners” to protect against drops. The brand says it has tested the case against 10-foot drops at “1000+” angles.

Premium silicone material protects your charging case from everyday use, including dirt, oil, scratches and drops. Precise cutout allows you to access the lanyard attachment for the ability to attach it to anything you want! Carbon fiber design around the sides of the case along with reinforced corners give this case a sleek look that does not sacrifice protection. Perfect case for your Every Day Carry lifestyle!

The soft silicone exterior has been cut to deliver a sort of textured grip around the top and bottom of the case alongside maintaining complete access to the speakers, ports, and LED. Not only is there a cutout to support Apple’s lanyard connector, it ships with the one seen in the imagery here at no extra cost. The charging port cover on its cases is always a nice touch when it comes to keeping dust and debris out as well.

The new elago Armor Case for AirPods Pro 2 carries a $19 MSRP directly form the site, but it is launching on Amazon today for even less as we alluded to above. The grey model is listed at $13 and the black is going for $16, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

More of the latest from elago can be found below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!