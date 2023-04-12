Save 42% on ASUS’ 14-inch C423 Chromebook at the new all-time Amazon low of $174

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook C423 14-inch N3350/4GB/32GB for $173.93 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 42% discount or solid $126 price drop marks a new all-time Amazon low price while coming within $14 of the all-time low we’ve previously tracked. For comparison, this same Chromebook model is being offered by ASUS at $220. The Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM power ChromeOS and the 14-inch 1080p NanoEdge display for your school and office work. There is even a 180° hinge implemented here so you can more easily share notes with fellow students or show off projects to coworkers. Rounding out this Chromebook are two USB-C 3.2 for charging or connecting peripherals, dual USB-A 3.2 ports, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader. Head below for more.

While you do have access to gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with this ASUS Chromebook, you won’t have any means to connect to a wired connection. If that is something you want, you could check out this USB-C to Ethernet Adapter for $16.50. This adapter will give you access to Gigabit wired internet so that you will have a more reliable connection than wireless with lower latency as well. There are also three USB-A ports to connect additional accessories such as thumb drives and other peripherals.

Want to switch over to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking a refurbished Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB/8GB marked down to $680, one of the best prices ever. While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

ASUS Chromebook C423 14-inch N3350/4GB/32GB features:

Introducing the all-new ASUS Chromebook C423, a Chromebook featuring a 180-degree hinge, 14 inch display, NanoEdge narrow bezel, metallic finish, and USB Type-C. From note taking in class to work presentations, the ASUS Chromebook C423 lets you communicate, share and play seamlessly. Zero-touch enrollment ensures that ASUS Chromebook devices are registered to automatically enroll once in your hands. Once the ASUS Chromebook device is connected to the internet, Google confirms the identity to prevent unauthorized access. This eliminates the need for manual device enrollment by IT departments or business owners.

