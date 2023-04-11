There’s never been a better time to score Apple’s M1 MacBook Air with $319 refurb discount to $680 low

One of the best values in macOS just got even better. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still as beloved of a device as they come, despite having released in 2020. Now Woot is offering the latest sale today, dropping the 256GB/8GB configuration down to $679.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, or with a $6 delivery fee. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at the best prices ever thanks to the $319 in savings. This is $20 below our previous mention, as well.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

While refurbished, it’s worth noting that Woot makes the distinction that these MacBook Air models have never been sold to an actual user. They just have “slight cosmetic blemishes” that don’t provide the usual new experience of an all-new MacBook. You’re getting the original box, as well as all of the first-party accessories, plus a 90-day warranty.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $349 below the M2 model.

There’s also of course the savings that went live to start the week on Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pros. These have landed at the second-best prices yet since launching earlier in the year, with $149 discounts applied to both 14- and 16-inch offering starting at $1,850.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!