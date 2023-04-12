Bosch’s 18V cordless hammer drill/driver comes with a 2Ah battery at low of $79 (21% off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V Cordless Hammer Drill/Driver with 2Ah Battery for $79 shipped. Down from a $100 average price for most of its life, and $169 going rate so far this year, today’s deal comes in at a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This hammer drill leverages a brushless motor to deliver extended runtime and power compared to standard brushed motors. In fact, this hammer drill packs up to 490-inch pounds of torque to push through nearly any material. The precision clutch has a 20 plus one setting option so you can choose to run with or without the clutch. The chuck is also all-metal for extended durability. Plus, there’s a 2Ah battery in the package as well as a charger to get you up and going as soon as it arrives. Keep reading for more.

Of course, ditching the cordless design and Bosch namesake will save a decent bit of cash. You could instead pick up this BLACK+DECKER corded hammer drill for $38 at Amazon. At $41 below the Bosch model above, you’ll never have to worry about charging this drill as it plugs directly into the wall. Plus, it can reach up to 48,000 BPM while the Bosch tops out at 22,000 BPM, delivering more power overall.

Do you need an all-in-one tool kit? Right now, SKIL’s 20V 6-tool combo kit is on sale for a 2023 low at $360 on Amazon. Delivering a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, oscillating multi-tool, and more, this kit gets you ready for spring DIY projects in one single purchase. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on DIY must haves.

Bosch 18V Cordless Hammer Drill features:

Powerful hammer drill/driver design – made with a brushless motor to deliver runtime and power for tough applications

EC Brushless motor – efficient power that delivers 490 In. -Lbs. of torque and outstanding runtime

Precision clutch with 20 plus 1 settings – provides driving accuracy for reduced fastener damage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!