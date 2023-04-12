Coffee Gator’s hand burr coffee grinder takes your brews to the next level for just $15

Coffee Gator (95% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Hand Coffee Bean Grinder Mill for $15.16 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal $25 going rate, this $10 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2023, delivering 40% in savings. If you’ve been put off from doing fancier coffee brews by the high cost of premium grinders, it’s time to rethink giving it a try. This grinder is hand-powered, which helps cut down on the cost, but without cutting down on the mill quality. It uses a burr-style grinding system which lets you really dial in the setting for everything ranging from a fine grind for espresso to something more coarse for French press. So, if you’re ready to taste the finer side of coffee, then start grinding your own beans and taking your brew game to the next level. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work by picking up this 27-ounce French press coffee maker at Amazon for under $9 Prime shipped. As the perfect pair to your new coffee grinder, you’ll find that this French press is a great way to get started with a more premium brewing experience without breaking the bank.

Looking for a way to make smoothies, whipped beverages, or other similar drinks at home? Consider nutribullet’s immersion blenders that just dropped to $24. On sale from a normal rate of $30 or more, this immersion blender tackles tough mixing tasks with ease. Whether you’re trying to make a smoothie, blended coffee, or your own salad dressing as a change of pace, this is a great way to tackle any of those tasks with ease.

Coffee Gator Grinder features:

The manual coffee grinder has infinite settings to control the coarseness, letting you easily zero-in on your ideal grind for a french press. And the stainless steel will not dull as easily as ceramic or bladed grinders! The design of the coffee bean grinder is not only nice to look at, but it is also made from stainless steel that will not rust or break. You won’t ever have to worry about the mechanism failing you when you need it most. Batteries and cords are history. This burr grinder was made for all situations and locales. Whether it’s on a snow-peaked mountain, some wilderness campsite, or just at a roadside rest stop, the espresso grinder will be ready to go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!