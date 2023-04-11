Brand name immersion blenders don’t have to cost a fortune, nutribullet’s just dropped to $24

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNutriBullet
Reg. $30+ $24
new NutriBullet Immersion Blender

Amazon is now offering the nutribullet Immersion Blender for $23.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched back in 2021 at $50 and now carries a $30 regular price directly from nutribullet. On Amazon it has typically bounced between $28 and as much as $35 over the last few months and is now within a few bucks of the historic all-time low. Great for meal preparations including whipping up soups and dips this summer without having to transfer everything in to a separate blender container, these immersion blenders can certainly come in handy and now’s your chance to grab one for under $24. It ships with the 350-watt motor body, a stainless steel blending arm, and the whisk attachment – “use the blade to blend batters, dressings, dips, and hot soups — no cooling or transferring required. Attach the whisk for fluffy whipped cream, eggs, and more!” Additional details below. 

Immersion blenders from well-known brands can cost a whole lot more than the $24 available up top here today. But if you’re just looking for something casual you can use for relatively basic jobs here and there, you can save even more with this $13 Prime shipped Ovente model. It’s not as powerful and doesn’t come with the whisk, but it is about half the price. 

If you are, however, in the market for a more pro-grade countertop or immersion blender with a lengthy warranty to protect your investment, the ongoing Vitamix spring sale is where you need to be. With up to $100 in savings on a broad range of the brand’s products, pricing starts from $125 on models that can crush anything you throw at them from hardcore meal preparations to iced cocktails all summer long. Get a closer look right here

nutribullet Immersion Blender features:

  • This compact, 350-watt Immersion blender blends ingredients right in your cup, bowl or pot. Its button control with variable speed dial blends high, low, and every speed in between for ultimate texture control.
  • Use the blade to blend batters, dressings, dips, and hot soups — no cooling or transferring required. Attach the whisk for fluffy whipped cream, eggs, and more!
  • The NutriBullet Immersion Blender comes with (1) 350W Motor Body, (1) Stainless Steel Blending Arm, (1) Whisk Attachment, and User & Recipe Guide
  • Built with longevity in mind, the machine features a durable plastic motor body with soft hand grip, stainless steel blade and whisk attachments, Unit Dims (with blade)– 2″ L X 2″ W X 16″ H
  • Hand-wash the blade and whisk in warm, soapy water.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
NutriBullet

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $591 on Optoma’s Smart 4K UHD55 Home Theater...
Amazon offers up to 40% off Coleman and Osprey camping ...
BISSELL’s new Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cl...
Peak Design delivers MagSafe-like features to Samsung S...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Hot Lap Leagu...
LEVOIT’s Vital 100 Air Purifier with a true H13 H...
Rad Power Bikes takes up to $300 off popular e-bikes fo...
Score a retro Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade with light-u...
Load more...
Show More Comments