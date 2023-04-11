Brand name immersion blenders don’t have to cost a fortune, nutribullet’s just dropped to $24

Amazon is now offering the nutribullet Immersion Blender for $23.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched back in 2021 at $50 and now carries a $30 regular price directly from nutribullet. On Amazon it has typically bounced between $28 and as much as $35 over the last few months and is now within a few bucks of the historic all-time low. Great for meal preparations including whipping up soups and dips this summer without having to transfer everything in to a separate blender container, these immersion blenders can certainly come in handy and now’s your chance to grab one for under $24. It ships with the 350-watt motor body, a stainless steel blending arm, and the whisk attachment – “use the blade to blend batters, dressings, dips, and hot soups — no cooling or transferring required. Attach the whisk for fluffy whipped cream, eggs, and more!” Additional details below.

Immersion blenders from well-known brands can cost a whole lot more than the $24 available up top here today. But if you’re just looking for something casual you can use for relatively basic jobs here and there, you can save even more with this $13 Prime shipped Ovente model. It’s not as powerful and doesn’t come with the whisk, but it is about half the price.

If you are, however, in the market for a more pro-grade countertop or immersion blender with a lengthy warranty to protect your investment, the ongoing Vitamix spring sale is where you need to be. With up to $100 in savings on a broad range of the brand’s products, pricing starts from $125 on models that can crush anything you throw at them from hardcore meal preparations to iced cocktails all summer long. Get a closer look right here.

nutribullet Immersion Blender features:

This compact, 350-watt Immersion blender blends ingredients right in your cup, bowl or pot. Its button control with variable speed dial blends high, low, and every speed in between for ultimate texture control.

Use the blade to blend batters, dressings, dips, and hot soups — no cooling or transferring required. Attach the whisk for fluffy whipped cream, eggs, and more!

The NutriBullet Immersion Blender comes with (1) 350W Motor Body, (1) Stainless Steel Blending Arm, (1) Whisk Attachment, and User & Recipe Guide

Built with longevity in mind, the machine features a durable plastic motor body with soft hand grip, stainless steel blade and whisk attachments, Unit Dims (with blade)– 2″ L X 2″ W X 16″ H

Hand-wash the blade and whisk in warm, soapy water.

