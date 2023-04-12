Save $300 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 13-inch Tablet with 12th Gen i7 processor at $1,600

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB Tablet Computer for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this 16% discount or solid $300 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $1 of the all-time low. The now previous generation 12th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming. With 512GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

While the deal above does not include a keyboard, you can grab the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 for $196. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. Speaking of the Slim Pen 2, it features a haptic motor to bring the feeling of drawing and writing out from the screen and into your hand.

Looking for a beefier mobile solution instead of this Surface Pro 9? We’re also tracking the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop marked down to $1,400, the new all-time low price. Delivering both Intel and NVIDIA’s previous-generation hardware, this laptop still packs a punch for the price. The RTX 3070 Ti graphics card handles your favorite games pretty handily and the 12th Generation i7 processor has plenty of horsepower to chew through daily tasks. On top of that, there’s a 240Hz 1440p IPS panel with NVIDIA G-SYNC so you can enjoy a tear-free gaming experience at home or away.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB features:

Surface Pro 9 gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day—all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors, and choice of vibrant colors. Some accessories and software sold separately. Surface Slim Pen 2 sold separately. Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Pro Keyboard are sold separately. Only Surface Pro Signature Keyboard has Surf ace Slim Pen 2 storage and charging capabilities. Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and storage of 512GB and above are built on the Intel Evo platform.

