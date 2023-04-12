Take your gaming setup on vacation this spring with Acer’s RTX 3070 Ti laptop at $1,400

Best Buy is offering the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99 shipped. Down from $2,100 at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at $100 below our last mention of the Helios 300, while that model only had 512GB of SSD storage and the RTX 3060. That makes this a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and delivers ample power to handle your mobile gaming or workstation needs. Delivering both Intel and NVIDIA’s previous-generation hardware, this laptop still packs a punch for the price. The RTX 3070 Ti graphics card handles your favorite games pretty handily and the 12th Generation i7 processor has plenty of horsepower to chew through daily tasks. On top of that, there’s a 240Hz 1440p IPS panel with NVIDIA G-SYNC so you can enjoy a tear-free gaming experience at home or away. Plus, there’s 1TB of NVMe storage which can be upgraded in the future should you need more space. Keep reading for additional information.

If the 1TB of storage in today’s lead deal isn’t quite enough for your needs, fret not. Acer actually put two NVMe slots in this laptop, allowing you to simply add a second drive should the need arise. For that, we recommend picking up this Silicon Power 2TB NVMe drive for just $95 at Amazon. That’s right, 2TB of NVMe storage for under $100 is now possible, and Silicon Power’s drive actually hits speeds of up to 5GB/s as well, making it a solid choice for your laptop even for more data-intensive applications.

Whether gaming at home or on-the-go, consider picking up ASUS’ ROG Delta S USB-C headset that’s on sale for $150 right now. Delivering 25% in savings, you’ll find that this headset actually supports MQA lossless audio and even has a built-in microphone so you can keep in constant contact with teammates during intense multiplayer matches.

Acer Predator Helio 300 Gaming Laptop features:

Suit up, strap in – and let Helios pave the way. Equipped with superior cooling technology and a trove of performance like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics and the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor – this gaming laptop will be your guide to gaming bliss. With the 240Hz QHD IPS panel, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and 3ms Overdrive response time you can say farewell to blur and hello clear, crisp, high-octane gameplay.

