Take your gaming setup on vacation this spring with Acer’s RTX 3070 Ti laptop at $1,400

Patrick Campanale -
Best BuyBest PC Gaming DealsAcer
$1,400
an open laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Best Buy is offering the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99 shipped. Down from $2,100 at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at $100 below our last mention of the Helios 300, while that model only had 512GB of SSD storage and the RTX 3060. That makes this a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and delivers ample power to handle your mobile gaming or workstation needs. Delivering both Intel and NVIDIA’s previous-generation hardware, this laptop still packs a punch for the price. The RTX 3070 Ti graphics card handles your favorite games pretty handily and the 12th Generation i7 processor has plenty of horsepower to chew through daily tasks. On top of that, there’s a 240Hz 1440p IPS panel with NVIDIA G-SYNC so you can enjoy a tear-free gaming experience at home or away. Plus, there’s 1TB of NVMe storage which can be upgraded in the future should you need more space. Keep reading for additional information.

If the 1TB of storage in today’s lead deal isn’t quite enough for your needs, fret not. Acer actually put two NVMe slots in this laptop, allowing you to simply add a second drive should the need arise. For that, we recommend picking up this Silicon Power 2TB NVMe drive for just $95 at Amazon. That’s right, 2TB of NVMe storage for under $100 is now possible, and Silicon Power’s drive actually hits speeds of up to 5GB/s as well, making it a solid choice for your laptop even for more data-intensive applications.

Whether gaming at home or on-the-go, consider picking up ASUS’ ROG Delta S USB-C headset that’s on sale for $150 right now. Delivering 25% in savings, you’ll find that this headset actually supports MQA lossless audio and even has a built-in microphone so you can keep in constant contact with teammates during intense multiplayer matches.

Acer Predator Helio 300 Gaming Laptop features:

Suit up, strap in – and let Helios pave the way. Equipped with superior cooling technology and a trove of performance like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics and the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor – this gaming laptop will be your guide to gaming bliss. With the 240Hz QHD IPS panel, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and 3ms Overdrive response time you can say farewell to blur and hello clear, crisp, high-octane gameplay.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Acer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon offers spring in-house fashion up to 50% off fro...
ASUS’ ROG Delta S USB-C Gaming Headset supports M...
SimpliSafe’s 7-piece home security system with tw...
mophie’s 20,000mAh fabric powerstation charges yo...
JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker bring...
Samsung unveils enhanced next-generation PRO Plus micro...
Smartphone Accessories: andobil iPhone and Android Trip...
Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live with Arc SL at ...
Load more...
Show More Comments