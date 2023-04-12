TP-Link’s latest Archer AX80 Wi-Fi 6 Router with 2.5GbE and Alexa support at $200 low

Amazon is currently offering the latest TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, this solid $30 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked twice before today. This is also only the third price drop since this router launched in December. Coming with Wi-Fi 6 support and a dual-band configuration with 2.4 and 5GHz radios, you can expect total wireless network speeds of up to 5,952Mb/s across the radios. Beamforming technology is used across the eight high-gain antennas to provide even coverage across your home so there are no dead spots. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands and TP-Link has now included a combination 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with higher-speed internet. Head below for more.

This router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Now that you’ve upgraded your home network, why not start work on building out your smart home ecosystem? We’re currently tracking the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Button Starter Kit marked down to $58, the best discount we’ve ever seen. Including everything you need to kickstart a smart home lighting setup, this bundle gives you three dimmable LED bulbs that’ll work with the likes of HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant right out of the box thanks to the included Hue bridge. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights.

TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Go Further and Faster: Level up your Wi-Fi game with Wi-Fi 6 technology providing up to 4804 Mbps on 5.0 Ghz and 1148 Mbps on 2.4 Ghz band. Reach even further with eight high-gain antennas equipped with Beamforming to ensure vast coverage.

2.5G Multi-Gigabit Port: Breakthrough gigabit speeds and enter the multi-gig era of wired connection. With more internet service providers offering multi-gig wired connection, don’t let your router be a bottleneck.

TP-Link OneMesh Supported: Flexibly Create Whole Home Wi-Fi with Archer AX80 by adding a OneMesh supported Range Extender. OneMesh creates a single Wi-Fi network between your router and range extender, enabling you to switch seamlessly between one access point to another.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!