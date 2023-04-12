Philips Hue’s Smart Button Starter Kit includes three HomeKit bulbs at $58 low (Reg. $100)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Button Starter Kit for $58.22 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, this is the best discount we’ve ever seen. It clocks in at 42% off, as well as at $15 under our previous mention from back in February. This is only the second discount of the year, too. Including everything you need to kickstart a smart home lighting setup, this bundle gives you three dimmable LED bulbs that’ll work with the likes of HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant right out of the box thanks to the included Hue bridge. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. Even though you’re not getting the brand’s latest lights, this is as good of a value as you’ll find for diving into the most robust smart home lighting ecosystem on the market. Head below for more.

Although at just $16 each, these Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs are worth a look on their own. Clocking in at well below the price of the bundle, these lights feature the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity to go alongside the lone Zigbee support on the LEDs above. That’ll mean you don’t need the bridge to get going with a setup if you plan on using Alexa or Assistant, and could add the Hue Hub down the line to bring Siri support into the mix. The more affordable price tag also means that scoring three lights will enter at just $48, sans all of the other gear bundled in above.

You could just bring home a new smart plug instead of swapping out the individual light bulbs in your smart home. We happen to be tracking a discount on one of the best solutions out there for the task, with Eve’s HomeKit Smart Plug not only rocking Thread integration, but also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power usage for whatever lamp or appliance you plug in. Best of all, it’s down to a new 2023 low of $34.

Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White A19 60W LED Smart bulbs (able to fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans ); Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!