Feed the family with the first discount on this Z GRILLS 1,056-sq. in. pellet grill at $679

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill ZPG-1000D3 for $679 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This impressively large wood pellet smoker typically goes for $759 and today’s deal actually comes in at the first notable discount that we’ve seen since it launched back in February. With a large cooking area, clocking in at 1,056-square inches of space, you’ll be able to grill or smoke 30 burgers, six racks of ribs, or five chickens all at the same time. This makes it easy to feed the whole crew at one time, and then some. You’ll find that cooking with a pellet smoker is actually pretty simple and delivers a great flavor to whatever you put on it. Simply turn the dial to your desired temperature and the smoker takes care of the rest. This makes it a simple task to dial it in low for a longer smoke or up high for those times when you want to just get a meal done quick. Plus, in addition to the smoker, you’ll also get a Z GRILLS rain cover to protect your new grill when not being used. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up a 20-pound bag of pellets to ensure you have plenty of fuel to get your BBQ fire going this spring. Available on Amazon for right at $20 per bag, Traeger’s pellets are a great buy for your grilling and smoking setup, especially when you look at how many wood choices there are.

Now, if you’re going to be getting the yard ready for spring cookouts with friends and family, why not also consider overhauling your lawn care routine? Opting for one of Greenworks’ battery-powered electric mowers will cut down on gas and oil use as well as noise generation, making it a nicer experience as you mow the grass before guests arrive. Today, you can save up to 41% on new gas-free lawn care gear from Greenworks, though the sale ends at midnight so you’ll need to act fast to save.

Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill features:

Experience true versatility with this all-in-one grill. Smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill food with 100% all-natural hardwood pellets that infuse amazing wood-fired flavor into everything you cook.

1056 sq. in of grilling space that can accommodate 30 burgers, 6 rib racks, or 5 chickens effortlessly. Offer three tiers of porcelain-coated grid construction, Ideal for home, party, and BBQ entertainment.

Z Grills wood pellet technology gets you wood fire flavor at the convenience of propane or gas. Just put enough pellets into the hopper, pick your desired temperature and let Z Grills do the rest. (10 lbs pellets can be used for 8 hours while stay at smoke dial.)

