Amazon 1-day Greenworks sale knocks 41% off electric mowers, trimmers, more from $32.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off a range of popular Greenworks electric yard tools. Free shipping is available across the board and the deals start from $32.50. Whether you’re looking to refresh your lawn mower with one the brand’s electric models that will last for years to come or a power washer to keep the yard, car, and siding clean as we move into the summer, there are plenty of major deals worth looking at here. There is even a series of gear to ready your garden including leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, and dethatchers all waiting in today’s sale. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon 1-day Greenworks spring sale:

Be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub after you have browsed today’s Gold Box event. There, you’ll find plenty more environmentally-conscious and convenient gear to help get the outdoor space in order, light up your off-grid setup, and more as the warmer weather rolls in here in most parts of the country.

Greenworks 40V Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features:

40V 21” LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V self-propelled lawn mower provides up to 45 minutes of run-time with fully charged 5.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique).Front wheels : 8 Inches

BRUSHLESS MOTOR / DURABLE STEEL DECK – This electric mower features a durable 21″ deck, and a highly efficient brushless motor that provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

SINGLE LEVER HEIGHT ADJUST – 7 position height adjustment provides the best cut in all environments. 3-in-1 design offers rear bag, side discharge, and mulching capabilities

SELF-PROPELLED – Rear wheel drive power increases traction to tackle the toughest backyard terrain

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!