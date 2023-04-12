Amazon 1-day Greenworks sale knocks 41% off electric mowers, trimmers, more from $32.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
41% off $32.50
Gold Box Greenworks sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off a range of popular Greenworks electric yard tools. Free shipping is available across the board and the deals start from $32.50. Whether you’re looking to refresh your lawn mower with one the brand’s electric models that will last for years to come or a power washer to keep the yard, car, and siding clean as we move into the summer, there are plenty of major deals worth looking at here. There is even a series of gear to ready your garden including leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, and dethatchers all waiting in today’s sale. Head below for a closer look.  

Amazon 1-day Greenworks spring sale: 

Be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub after you have browsed today’s Gold Box event. There, you’ll find plenty more environmentally-conscious and convenient gear to help get the outdoor space in order, light up your off-grid setup, and more as the warmer weather rolls in here in most parts of the country. 

Greenworks 40V Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features:

  • 40V 21” LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V self-propelled lawn mower provides up to 45 minutes of run-time with fully charged 5.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique).Front wheels : 8 Inches
  • BRUSHLESS MOTOR / DURABLE STEEL DECK – This electric mower features a durable 21″ deck, and a highly efficient brushless motor that provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life
  • SINGLE LEVER HEIGHT ADJUST – 7 position height adjustment provides the best cut in all environments. 3-in-1 design offers rear bag, side discharge, and mulching capabilities
  • SELF-PROPELLED – Rear wheel drive power increases traction to tackle the toughest backyard terrain

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
GreenWorks

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon offers spring in-house fashion up to 50% off fro...
ASUS’ ROG Delta S USB-C Gaming Headset supports M...
SimpliSafe’s 7-piece home security system with tw...
mophie’s 20,000mAh fabric powerstation charges yo...
JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker bring...
Samsung unveils enhanced next-generation PRO Plus micro...
Smartphone Accessories: andobil iPhone and Android Trip...
Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live with Arc SL at ...
Load more...
Show More Comments