ASUS’ 15.6-inch ZenScreen Portable 1080p Monitor connects over USB-C at new low of $179

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz Portable USB-C Monitor for $179 shipped. Normally going for $230, this 22% discount or solid $51 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this newer model while beating the previous low price by $5. Featuring USB-C and micro-HDMI inputs, you will be able to use this portable monitor with your laptop, console, or even cameras. The 15.6-inch IPS screen here will automatically rotate to be used in either landscape or portrait orientation with the included foldable sleeve supporting the display. You’ll also be able to mount this monitor to a tripod if that is better suited to the situation. ASUS includes a USB-C to USB-C cable that can carry a DisplayPort signal and an HDMI to micro-HDMI cable so you can start using the monitor out of the box. Head below for more.

If you mainly work on your laptop, it may be worth grabbing a stand to elevate it to a more ergonomic position. One option is the Nulaxy Ergonomic Aluminum Stand for $19. This stand can support laptops between the 10- and 16-inch size classes while allowing your machine access to ample fresh air thanks to the open-back design. Raising your laptop 7 inches off your desk to bring it more in line with your eyes to help your posture and reduce back and neck pain over time. You can even disassemble the stand into three pieces to store it away when it’s not needed.

Do you find yourself needing more portable storage for your work projects? We’re currently tracking the Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD marked down to $76, a return to the all-time low price. While not the fastest possible options, and not even the newest from Samsung, they were still among the most popular portable SSD around here last year. More than respectable 1050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, and USB-C connectivity highlight the feature list alongside “Dynamic Thermal Guard” to withstand and control heat.

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz Portable Monitor features:

USB-C and micro-HDMI ports provide versatile connectivity with laptops, game consoles, and cameras.

15.6-inch Full HD portable anti-glare IPS display with an ultra-slim design helps you get things done more efficiently when you’re on the go.

Foldable sleeve case can be turned into a stand to prop the monitor up in either portrait or landscape mode.

ASUS Eye Care monitors feature TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!