ASUS’ VivoBook Go 15 ultra-thin Windows 11 S mode laptop falls 20% in return to low of $190

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS VivoBook Go 15 N4020/4GB/64GB Laptop for $189.99 shipped. Normally going for $238, this 20% discount or solid $48 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. This is also only the second time we’ve seen this low price. Coming equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor capable of running at 2.8GHz and 4GB of RAM, the VivoBook Go 15 comes running Windows 11 Home in S Mode and includes a year of Microsoft 365 Personal. The 15.6-inch 1080p display features a lay-flat hinge which makes sharing notes easier. This ultra-thin laptop is designed for college students looking to take notes in class or for office workers looking to get some light work done from home. Head below for more.

In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a fairly standard selection for an ultra-thin laptop like this with two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, an HDMI output, and a headphone jack. If you want to expand this selection, you could gran this UGREEN 4-port USB-C Hub for $15. This hub adds four additional USB 3.0 ports to whatever device you connect it to. A 5V/2.4A Micro USB port can be used to provide additional power to devices connected to the hub, like external hard drives and such. This hub can be used on practically any device, even your phone.

Want to add a portable monitor to your mobile working setup? We’re currently tracking the 15.6-inch ASUS ZenScreen Portable USB-C Monitor marked down to $179, the new all-time low. Featuring USB-C and micro-HDMI inputs, you will be able to use this portable monitor with your laptop, console, or even cameras. The 15.6-inch IPS screen here will automatically rotate to be used in either landscape or portrait orientation with the included foldable sleeve supporting the display. You’ll also be able to mount this monitor to a tripod if that is better suited to the situation. ASUS includes a USB-C to USB-C cable that can carry a DisplayPort signal and an HDMI to micro-HDMI cable so you can start using the monitor out of the box.

ASUS ZenBook Go 15 N4020/4GB/64GB Laptop features:

Fast & Efficient: With an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L510 will help you get things done swiftly and efficiently.Up to 8hrs battery life

Immersive Visuals: This 15.6 inch laptop features an innovative thin-bezel NanoEdge display that provides more usable onscreen space for immersive viewing. It also enables a larger screen to fit into a smaller chassis, giving you a laptop with a more compact footprint

Windows 11 Home in S mode is a 100% app based version of Windows where applications are verified and tested for quality on the Microsoft store. If you want to install an app that isn’t available in the Microsoft Store, you’ll need to switch out of S mode for free, which is easy and fast.

