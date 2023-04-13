Land Calphalon’s attractive retro-modern 900W blender at the $59.50 all-time low (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Calphalon Precision Control Blender for $59.34 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Calphalon where it is now on sale for $160, this attractive countertop appliance is now at the best price we can find. It fetched roughly $162 for most of last year at Amazon before beginning to slide down in price at the top of the year until finally landing at a new Amazon all-time low this morning. For reference, this is also about $15 under our previous mention. Delivering on a retro-modern appeal, this model features a matte black treatment with stainless steel accents throughout. It houses a self-adjusting speed-controlled power blade array powered by the internal 900-watt motor with four presets for everything from iced cocktails this summer to smoothies and meal preparation all year round. The 5-year warranty is quite a notable addition for a unit coming in at well under $100 as well. More details below.

If the full-on countertop form-factor isn’t of interest, despite today’s deal delivering a particularly competitive price tag for one, the personal-sized options might catch your eye. The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender package is a notable setup at $40 shipped, but you can step it up a notch with the Ninja Fit for $50 as well if you think you’ll need more power to rip through hardy smoothie recipes.

Taking it up from there, the spring Vitamix sale is now in full swing with up to $100 in savings on its pro-grade solutions. Some of which including solid 10-year warranties to protect your investment, home chefs and mixologists will have a hard time finding something these machines can’t whip up with ease. Pricing starts from $125 with some potential FREE goodies coming your way as well. Take a closer look right here.

Calphalon Precision Control Blender features:

From crushing ice to preparing delicious smoothies, the Calphalon Precision Control Blender is built to perform. Self-adjusting, speed-controlled power blades sense the mixture’s thickness and adjust the speed accordingly to thoroughly blend. A powerful 900-watt motor easily breaks down tough ingredients while dual-direction blades pulverize the contents in seconds. Set the Precision Control blender on your countertop or home bar and easily blend drinks and smoothies, or prep cooking ingredients with 4 presets and 9-speed functionality. The 1.5L Tritan jar is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

