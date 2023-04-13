Spring deal knocks the elegant Yummly smart meat thermometer with magnet charger to $70

Update: It has now dropped another $10 for today only at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Ahead of Memorial Day as we move through the spring grilling season, Amazon is now offering special seasonal pricing on the elegant Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer at $79.99 $69.99 shipped. While we have seen a few price drops for less, today’s deal is within $10 of the 2023 low, the best price we can find, and matching our February mention. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% off the going rate on one of the nicest models out there. Delivering a smart magnetic design with a stainless steel leave-in probe, it provides real-time updates on your cooking jobs while you’re relaxing with friends and family in the backyard. Compatible with the grill and your oven, it comes with a magnetic charging dock, so you can neatly stick it to the fridge or other metal surfaces if you don’t want to just throw it in a drawer, alongside a 25-hour runtime per charge, 150-foot Bluetooth range, and direct notifications telling you “when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.” Head below for more details.

Any avid 9to5Toys reader will know there are far more affordable solutions out there, not quite as elegant, but affordable nonetheless. This ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer, for example, has served me well for quite some time and it will run you just $14 Prime shipped on Amazon. There’s no leave-in action or smartphone connectivity here, but it will to ensure you don’t overcook the steaks or undercook the chicken.

Now all you’ll need is a nicer smoker unit to bring that classic BBQ flavor to your cookouts this year and we have a solid deal waiting for you on this sizable Z GRILLS pellet grill at $679. Now well under the regular $759 price tag, you can get a closer look at what it is capable and some details on the historical pricing breakdown in today’s coverage right here.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

