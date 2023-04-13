Masterbuilt’s Gravity 560 digital charcoal grill/smoker replaces your gas grill at $397, more

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Gravity 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker Combo for $397 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at 20% below the normal rate, a savings of $100, coming within just $5 of the all-time low set only one time before. It’s a match of the second-best price that we’ve seen as well. Instead of being powered by wood pellets, this grill is run on charcoal with the hopper holding either 10 pounds of lump or 16 pounds of briquettes for up to 15 hours of use before having to fill it back up. You’ll find that there’s a built-in temperature gauge and meat probe thermometer for the perfect cook every time. Able to reach 225°F in seven minutes or 700°F in just 13 minutes, this is the perfect option for low-and-slow smokes or hot sears. Plus, Masterbuilt’s digital grill/smoker features a reversible smoke + sear cast iron grate so you can choose between the two methods with ease. All of this combines to deliver a cooker capable of replacing your gas grill with something that provides a more authentic wood-fired taste in your backyard without adding any extra complexity since the computer controls the fire, temperature, and how it cooks. Also, don’t forget that you can connect this grill/smoker to your home’s Wi-Fi network to both start the pre-heat sequence and check on a cook from your smartphone. Keep reading for more smoker deals.

More grill deals:

Don’t forget that those who are in the market for a larger, more capable grill will want to consider checking out the Z GRILLS 1,056-square inch pellet grill that’s on sale for the first time yet at $679. Down from its normal going rate of $759, this pellet grill has everything you could ask for: a large capacity, dial-set digitally-controlled temperature, and even an included cover to keep it protected from the elements.

Masterbuilt Gravity 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker features:

With the Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker by Master built, you can smoke, grill, sear, bake, roast and so much more. Set the temperature on the digital control panel or your smart device and the Digital Fan maintains the desired cooking temperature. The GravityFed charcoal hopper holds over 12 hours of charcoal and gravity ensures you have constant fuel to the fire. The reversible cast-iron grates are perfect for smoking or searing and in just 13 minutes this grill can reach 700°F. Master the art of charcoal grilling and smoking with Masterbuilt.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!