MOMAX USB-C fast charging portable Apple Watch puck sees first discount to $22 (Reg. $39)

Momax Technology (97% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its USB-C Fast Charging Portable Apple Watch Charger for $22.23 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code D3XVZTBU at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $39, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked for this model at Amazon and also a new all-time low here. Designed by MOMAX and certified by Apple as part of the MFi program, this Apple Watch charger is perfect for powering your wearable on-the-go. When connected to a compatible adapter, you’ll enjoy fast charging with newer Apple Watch models as well, while the older versions will receive the same slower speeds as they normally do. Compatible with all Apple Watch models, including the latest Series 8 and Ultra, this will be a must-have in your charging bag. When not in use, there’s a cover for the USB-C plug, but that simply slides off whenever you’re ready to use it. Keep reading for more.

MOMAX Portable Apple Watch Charger features:

MOMAX portable apple watch charger use original Apple Watch charging modules, so you can experience the same strong magnetic suction and fast charging as the Apple charger. Compared to other non-certified chargers, you don’t have to worry about incompatibility issues caused by watchOS updates. This wireless Apple Watch charger with USB-C port not only frees you from the hassle of carrying cords and tangles, but also makes charging more convenient and diverse. You can charge your iWatch on-the-go, such as by putting it on your computer, tablet, power outlet or power bank.

