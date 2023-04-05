Apple Watch Series 8 styles return to Amazon lows starting at $329 (Reg. $399)

Continuing the trend of discounting Apple’s latest wearables to really celebrate the start of spring, Amazon today is completing the trifecta with some Apple Watch Series 8 markdowns. Joining the likes of the SE 2 and Ultra styles that have gone on sale earlier in the week, Wednesday is giving shoppers a chance to score all-time lows. Leading the way, the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm stylings now rest at $359 shipped in two different colorways. It would typically set you back $429 in either case, with today’s offers arriving at all-time lows. This is the best we’ve seen in a month and a rare chance to save period considering stock shortages have been plaguing Amazon listings as of late. The smaller 41mm GPS stylings are also on sale, and now dropping down to $329 in all four styles. That’s down from the usual $399 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

On the higher end of the wearable spectrum, you can also lock-in the best prices of all-time right now on Apple Watch Ultra models. Applying to all three styles of the Alpine Loop offerings, this week’s discounts are now live with spring weather rolling in at $730. That’s $69 off and only the third time we’ve seen pricing drop this low. Or for something more affordable, all-time lows have gone live on Apple Watch SE 2 styles from $219.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

