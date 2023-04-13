Neatly store your bike between rides this summer with Delta Cycle’s rack for just $8.50 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack for $8.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently going for $29 at REI and selling for over $16 at Walmart, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on the popular bike storage solution. This is also slightly below our previous mention, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and well below the $15 or more it typically fetches there. This is a great way to keep your bike organized and off the floor in between rides this spring and summer, not to mention coming in handy for storage during the off-season. It can “hang any bicycle vertically in seconds” with an included rubber sleeve to protect your rims and all of the hardware you’ll need to install it. More details below.

At a price like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable solution for less from a better brand. Even Amazon’s 2-pack sells for over $24 or $12 a pop. You’re best bet for something more affordable, especially if you have a family of bikes to store, would be something like this 6-pack of SWANLAKE Garage Storage Utility Hooks at under $7.50 Prime shipped.

Or would you rather just zip around town on an electric scooter this spring and summer instead? Because right now you scoop up some serious deals on Segway Ninebot electric scooters with select models starting at $400 shipped. Get a closer look at these deals while you still can right here.

More on the Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack:

Space Saving Bike Wall Mount :: Proprietary vertical bike hanger securely stores any bicycle up to 40 lbs off the floor. The Leonardo bike rack garage features a clever hook shape for easy in/out bike access. Your next ride is only seconds away

Hassle-Free Installation :: These bike hooks for garage wall quickly mount to any wall stud with included hardware. Easy peel-and-stick rear tire tray stabilizes your bike while also protecting your walls

Anti Scratch Coated Hooks :: Contemporary design features a durable non-slip rubber coated bike hook to protect your tire rim from scratches

