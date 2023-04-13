Neatly store your bike between rides this summer with Delta Cycle’s rack for just $8.50 (Reg. $15+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessDelta Cycle
Reg. $15+ $8.50

Amazon is now offering Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack for $8.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently going for $29 at REI and selling for over $16 at Walmart, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on the popular bike storage solution. This is also slightly below our previous mention, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and well below the $15 or more it typically fetches there. This is a great way to keep your bike organized and off the floor in between rides this spring and summer, not to mention coming in handy for storage during the off-season. It can “hang any bicycle vertically in seconds” with an included rubber sleeve to protect your rims and all of the hardware you’ll need to install it. More details below. 

At a price like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable solution for less from a better brand. Even Amazon’s 2-pack sells for over $24 or $12 a pop. You’re best bet for something more affordable, especially if you have a family of bikes to store, would be something like this 6-pack of SWANLAKE Garage Storage Utility Hooks at under $7.50 Prime shipped

Or would you rather just zip around town on an electric scooter this spring and summer instead? Because right now you scoop up some serious deals on Segway Ninebot electric scooters with select models starting at $400 shipped. Get a closer look at these deals while you still can right here

More on the Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack:

  • Space Saving Bike Wall Mount :: Proprietary vertical bike hanger securely stores any bicycle up to 40 lbs off the floor. The Leonardo bike rack garage features a clever hook shape for easy in/out bike access. Your next ride is only seconds away
  • Hassle-Free Installation :: These bike hooks for garage wall quickly mount to any wall stud with included hardware. Easy peel-and-stick rear tire tray stabilizes your bike while also protecting your walls
  • Anti Scratch Coated Hooks :: Contemporary design features a durable non-slip rubber coated bike hook to protect your tire rim from scratches

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Delta Cycle

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ASUS’ VivoBook Go 15 ultra-thin Windows 11 S mode...
ASUS’ tri-mode wireless ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe...
Save 44% on ANYCUBIC’s Photon Ultra Resin DLP 3D ...
MOMAX USB-C fast charging portable Apple Watch puck see...
SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- a...
Today’s dedicated 25-min. Final Fantasy 16 State ...
Score a life-time Skoove Premium Piano Lessons subscrip...
Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro MacBook stand is a ...
Load more...
Show More Comments