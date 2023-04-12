Spring savings offer best prices of the year on Segway Ninebot electric scooters from $400

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $469.99 shipped just in time for spring. Normally fetching $600, we’ve seen this sell for $700 or more over the past few months with today’s offer landing at a new Amazon low. It’s $30 under the previous discount from February while also undercutting the Black Friday price by that same amount. Centered around a 350W motor, this Segway scooter will have you hitting the streets at up to 18.6 MPH with all of the expected electric vehicle perks. You’ll notably find a 25-mile range that pairs with 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride to go alongside other inclusions of a built-in LED headlight and folding design. All of that makes it a notable way to cruise around town this summer and into the cooler weather arriving this fall. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot ES2 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, this more affordable offering is now even less expensive thanks to the drop down to $399.99. Normally fetching $550, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $20 of the all-time low. This model delivers 15.5 MPH top speeds with a complementing 15.5-mile range. So while this isn’t as well-equipped to handle commuting too and from the office like the MAX version above, it’ll still deliver spring joy rides and the like for $70 less.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now halfway over and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play.

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Scooter features:

Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP strives to reach new heights of performance. When you ride on the road, the stronger brushless direct current motor delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience. This MAX G30LP also comes with the KickScooter seat. It offers high quality, comfort and safety that is in line with the MAX KickScooter. After 100,000 vibration tests and 220lbs payload tests, it is undeniably stable and reliable, making it your best choice for long-distance riding.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

