Google’s latest Nest doorbells land at 2023 lows of $130 (Save $50), Floodlight Cam at $220

Amazon is now discounting the new wired Google Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen for $129.99 shipped. Down from its usual $180 going rate, this is only the second discount to date since launching last winter at $50 off. It’s $23 below our previous mention from February and marks a new all-time low. Stepping up to deliver all of the features as the recent battery-powered offering, the new wired Nest Video Doorbell also arrives with the 24/7 recording feature that its untethered counterpart is missing. It packs much of the same refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore, integrates with Nest and your Assistant setup in much of the same way with 1080p recording to its local storage. Though if you don’t want to rely on your standard doorbell wiring, Amazon also offers the battery-powered Nest Doorbell for $129.99. That’s down from the same $180 going rate to deliver $50 in savings and the best price of the year. This model makes some trade-offs like ditching 24/7 recording to help prolong battery life. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Extending your smart home’s outdoor coverage to the backyard or somewhere else on your property, the Nest Cam Outdoor with Floodlight is also getting in on the savings today courtesy of Amazon. Normally fetching $280, you can now drop the price down to the lowest of the year at $219.98. That’s $60 in savings that comes within $20 of the all-time low last tracked over the Black Friday shopping event.

Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Then over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of discounts available to give your Assistant setup, as well as the likes of Siri and Alexa, some refreshed and discounted gear for spring and beyond.

Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

