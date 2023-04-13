Save 50% on TP-Link’s Tri-Band Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-node bundle at $126 low

Amazon is now offering the 2-node TP-Link Deco X68 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $125.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 50% discount or solid $124 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this 2-pack, beating our previous low mention by $28. Designed for whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the Deco X68 system will be able to provide wireless networking across 5,500-square feet using the two nodes here while achieving speeds up to 3,600Mb/s across the three radios. The TP-Link Deco App will assist you in setting up the mesh network and will then allow for remote management. Alexa integration is also included so you can turn the guest Wi-Fi on and off with just your voice. Each unit has two Ethernet ports, four in total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

While each Deco unit has two Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

Don’t need a full-blown mesh system? We’re also tracking the latest TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router marked down to $200, the all-time low price. Coming with Wi-Fi 6 support and a dual-band configuration with 2.4 and 5GHz radios, you can expect total wireless network speeds of up to 5,952Mb/s across the radios. Beamforming technology is used across the eight high-gain antennas to provide even coverage across your home so there are no dead spots. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands and TP-Link has now included a combination 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with higher-speed internet.

TP-Link Deco X68 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi: Next-gen WiFi 6 AX3600 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak WiFi for good. Perfect for 4K streaming, intense online gaming, and more throughout your whole home

Boosted Seamless Coverage: Achieve seamless whole-home coverage up to 5500 Sq.Ft. with a clearer and stronger whole-home WiFi signal generated by Wi-Fi 6

One Unified Network: Multiple units form a whole-home network that auto-selects the best connection as you move around your home

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!