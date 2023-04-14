Save 20% on AcuRite’s Iris 5-in-1 Wireless Weather Station with hyperlocal forecast at $120

Amazon is currently offering the AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Outdoor and Indoor Wireless Weather Station for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 20% discount or $30 price drop marks the second-best price we’ve tracked so far this year while coming within $10 of the all-time low we’ve tracked over the previous year. Coming with the base weather station and an indoor hub, you’ll be able to know what to expect before you step out the door in the mornings. You will be able to track rain and rainfall history, wind speed, wind direction, outdoor/indoor temperature, barometric pressure, and even feel-like temperatures with these two units working together. The outdoor station will need four AA batteries with the indoor hub using six AAs with the option to be powered off the wall. The display will even generate a hyperlocal forecast up to 12 hours out based on history and what it’s seeing from the station. Head below for more.

If you want the benefits of a hyperlocal forecast but also want to save some cash, you could instead go with the AcuRite Self-Learning Forecast Weather Station for $38.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you get a simple outdoor sensor that monitors the temperature and humidity with the wireless display showing the daily high and low temperatures while also providing future forecast information. It even displays the current date so you never forget what day it is or the time with its atomic clock onboard. It monitors your local weather over the course of 14 days to generate its hyperlocal forecast model to predict the weather up to 12 hours out.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Want to spend the evenings outside but want to be able to see clearly? We’re currently tracking the SOLPEX 1,80-lumen Outdoor Solar LED Floodlight marked down to $18.50, the new all-time low price. If your patio is lacking in the light department, then this is the best way to easily remedy that. Being solar powered, you won’t have to worry about running any power cables or changing batteries here. The panel will charge an internal battery and then when the sun goes down the light automatically comes on. There’s a 180° motion-detection area which only illuminates when movement is noticed, or you can have it on all night long depending on what you prefer. The light is also IP65 waterproof which makes sure that it’s ready to handle any weather that it encounters outside.

AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Weather Station features:

Whether you’re a weather enthusiast or your hobby or business relies on the weather, a weather station is a helpful way to stay in the know about your home environment. This AcuRite weather station reports every 18 seconds, compared to official weather stations — often at the nearest airport — commonly only reporting hourly. You will always have up-to-date weather information at your fingertips.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!