Add 1,800 lumens of solar-powered lighting to your patio at 50% off, now $18.50 at Amazon

HomeMark (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the SOLPEX 1,800-lumen Outdoor Solar LED Floodlight for $18.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code F4JRPTAR at checkout. Considering you would normally pay $37 for this outdoor light, and today’s deal comes in at 50% off, it’s also a new low that we’ve tracked for this model, making now a great time to add extra illumination to your back yard. If your patio is lacking in the light department, then this is the best way to easily remedy that. Being solar powered, you won’t have to worry about running any power cables or changing batteries here. The panel will charge an internal battery and then when the sun goes down the light automatically comes on. There’s a 180° motion-detection area which only illuminates when movement is noticed, or you can have it on all night long depending on what you prefer. The light is also IP65 waterproof which makes sure that it’s ready to handle any weather that it encounters outside. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $17 right now on Amazon, saving you a buck or so and delivering a different experience in the process.

Don’t forget about upgrading your patio in other ways. Just yesterday we tracked down a discount on VEVOR’s 12-inch wood-fired pizza oven which reaches 1,000°F in just 20 minutes to cook your pies in under 90 seconds. On sale for $99, you’re saving 33% and enjoying the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time on this model. Then, swing by our home goods guide for all the other great deals on outdoor gear for the spring.

SOLPEX Outdoor Solar LED Floodlight features:

This solar flood light with 1800Lumens, 5500K brightness, which can provide better lighting by optically designed filter lens and high capacity rechargeable battery. High-quality solar panels can free you from electricity bills, and even obtain low current charging when the sunlight is insufficient. This LED security light is highly sensitive with 72 feet detection distance and 180°motion detection angle, which can be triggered by moving humans, cars or animals, providing extra safety and reliance.

