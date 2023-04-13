VEVOR’s 12-inch wood-fired pizza oven reaches 1,000°F in just 20 minutes at low of $99 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the VEVOR 12-inch Wood-fired Pizza Oven for $98.99 shipped when you use the code 34VEVORPOVEN at checkout. Down from $150, today’s deal comes in at 33% off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this pizza oven. In fact, it’s the first discount that we’ve seen on VEVOR’s oven, making it a particularly notable deal. If you’ve been looking at getting a pizza oven to take Friday night get togethers to the next level, then now’s your chance. This model can heat up to 1,000°F in just 20 minutes using wood pellets, charcoal, or wood chips as fuel. Once at temperature, you’ll be able to cook a 12-inch pizza in just 90 seconds or less, making it a great option for your backyard kitchen. Plus, the heat allows you to cook other meals like meats, fish, and vegetables with relative ease. The oven also only weighs 21.2 pounds, making it easy to bring from your home to the beach, campsite, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, just place Nordic Ware’s pizza stone on your grill or in the oven. My wife and I picked this kit up and absolutely love it. We used it on our gas grill and it made a fantastic pizza, one that made us think we were at a restaurant. For just $16, you’ll get the stone, a pizza cutter, and a holder that you can set the stone on after it comes off the grill.

Don’t forget that you can further upgrade your outdoor cooking setup with Masterbuilt’s Gravity 560 digital charcoal grill/smoker that can replace your gas grill for $397. This is just $5 above its all-time low and comes in at $100 off the normal going rate. Plus, we have other smokers, grills, and more on sale from $140, so be sure to check out our roundup from earlier today to find all the ways you can save.

VEVOR 12-inch Pizza Oven features:

Looking for an amazing addition to your backyard or outdoor gathering? Look no further than our wood and charcoal-fired pizza oven! With the ability to reach 1000℉ in just 20 minutes and bake a 12-inch pizza in only 90 seconds, you’re sure to have a grand feast. We hope you are ready for seconds!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!