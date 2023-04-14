Save 23% on ASUS’ Wi-Fi 6E ET8 Tri-Band 2-node mesh system at all-time low of $310

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenWiFi ET8 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack for $309.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $400, this 23% discount or solid $90 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $90. Covering up to 5,500-square feet across two mesh units, the ASUS ZenWiFi ET8 system utilizes the Wi-Fi 6E standard for the new 6GHz band working with the typical 5 and 2.4GHz radios as well. You will be able to remotely manage your mesh network through the ASUS Router app as well as perform the initial setup. The separate bands this router works with can have unique SSIDs or one to cover all of them for a unified network with Alexa and IFTTT integrations allowing for additional network controls such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi with a voice command. Head below for more.

One of the unique features of many ASUS routers, including the mesh system above, is the AiMesh system which allows different routers to work together to form a mesh network. So even if you don’t have the cash to grab a mesh setup right now, you could pick up the ASUS AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Gigabit Router for $90 and later expand its coverage with the AiMesh system. This ASUS router option uses Wi-Fi 6 to improve wireless network throughput while also reducing latency for a better mobile experience. You’ll have up to 3,500-square feet of coverage with this unit with the same router mobile app making setup and network management simple.

Want to upgrade your home network but also want to save some cash? We’re currently tracking the latest TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router marked down to $200, the all-time low price. Coming with Wi-Fi 6 support and a dual-band configuration with 2.4 and 5GHz radios, you can expect total wireless network speeds of up to 5,952Mb/s across the radios. Beamforming technology is used across the eight high-gain antennas to provide even coverage across your home so there are no dead spots. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands and TP-Link has now included a combination 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with higher-speed internet.

ASUS ZenWiFi ET8 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Next-Gen WiFi Standard – Wi-Fi 6E tri-band mesh WiFi system boosts speeds up to 6600 Mbps, with coverage up to 5500 square feet

Maximum Capacity – New 6 GHz frequency band with wider channels and higher capacity delivers higher performance, lower latency, and less interference.

More Privacy, Anywhere – Instant Guard gives you one-click secure internet access via ZenWiFi ET8 from anywhere in the world

Ultra-Stable Connection – New 6 GHz band ensures stable backhaul connection between nodes as no legacy device interference

