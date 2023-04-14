HYPER knocks a straight 50% off its metal USB-C MacBook hubs, HDMI adapters, more from $14

HYPER is back again with another particularly notable seasonal sale offering a solid 50% off a couple pages worth of its Apple gear accessories. Joining free shipping in all orders over $40, you’ll find everything from dedicated magnetic I/O hub expansions for your MacBooks alongside USB-C docks for just about any machine, 4K/8K HDMI adapters, Lightning and USB-C cables, its HyperCam web camera, and much more. We do see deals on HYPER’s gear during holiday sales and the like but a solid 50% off everything is the best time to strike, delivering deals matching the best we have seen all year. Pricing starts from $14 and you’ll the find the promo code waiting down below alongside some top picks from the sale.

HYPER Spring accessory sale

You’ll find all of the HYPER Spring gear eligible for the discount waiting on this landing page, alongside some top picks listed below. Just be sure to use code SPRING50 at checkout.

Joining everything in our Mac accessory hub, we also just happen to go hands-on with another particularly solid and high-tech accessory for your Apple notebook. The new Twelve South HiRise Pro is the latest in the brand’s stable of MacBook holders, raising your device to an ideal level off just about any table top with an interesting little notch to neatly integrate your own MagSafe chargers. Get a closer look at it in our review feature right here.

HYPER PRO 8-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

World’s most crowdfunded MacBook USB-C Hub, now with additional 4K Mini DisplayPort. Experience crystal clear 4K HDMI/MiniDP video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI or MiniDP to MiniDP/DP connection. HyperDrive delivers the fastest USB-C capable of 40Gbps data transfer, 5K video output, and 100W power delivery, all at the same time. HyperDrive is the only MacBook Pro/Air hub with two USB-C ports that support Power Delivery (PD) & Data (40Gbps/100W + 5Gbps/60W).

