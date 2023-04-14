Logitech’s ultra-portable MX Anywhere 3 for Mac upgrades your OTG setup at new low of $65

Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac at $64.99 shipped. Down from $80 normally, today’s deal comes in at $2 below our last mention and even delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a premium mouse experience for your Mac, then the MX Anywhere 3 is a great choice all around. It features Logitech’s MagSpeed scrolling that goes between smooth and ratchet scrolling depending on whether you want to scroll extremely fast or slow. It lasts up to 70 days on a full charge and you can get another three hours of use from just a minute plugged in via the USB-C port. With up to three connection profiles that can either be Bluetooth or to a 2.4GHz USB Unifying Receiver, this is the ideal mouse to pair to your desktop Mac at home, MacBook on-the-go, and even iPad. Plus, with the predefined profiles in Logitech’s software, you’ll be able to work faster in Photoshop, Final Cut, and other apps with ease. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Instead, you could finish outfitting your mobile workstation by picking up a more budget-friendly mouse. Just $9.50 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon will score you this wireless one. With adjustable DPI, 20-month battery life, and a compact form-factor, you’ll find that this wireless mouse is a great option for your on-the-go working kit.

Be sure to also grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds before you go. These buds are perfect for working on-the-go and pair to your Mac easily thanks to the custom Beats Bluetooth chip. On top of that, you’ll find Hey Siri support, active noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life per charge. At $100, this 33% discount makes now the best time since January to pick up these true wireless earbuds.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac features:

Master it, anywhere with MX Anywhere 3 for Mac– a compact performance mouse designed for your Mac or iPad no matter where you work – from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel is faster, quieter, and more precise. A low-profile design is contoured for the shape of your hand – with silicone side grips ensure that it’s always soft to the touch. MX Anywhere 3 is built to withstand all the bumps and drops of mobile work. And a track-anywhere sensor means you can work on virtually any surface. Designed for Mac: compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models.

MAGSPEED SCROLLING – Speed, precision, and silence. Effortlessly scroll 1,000 lines at once, and stop on a pixel. Auto-shifts between ratchet and hyper-fast modes.

GO-ANYWHERE COMFORT – Low-profile design contoured for your hand, with ultra-soft silicone side grips. Built to withstand the bumps and drops of mobile work.

TRACK ANYWHERE – EVEN GLASS – Track on virtually any surface, including glass – meaning you can work seamlessly at the desk, at a cafe, even on the couch.

USB-C QUICK CHARGING – Stays powered up to 70 days on a full charge – and gets 3 hours of use from a 1-minute quick charge. USB-C to C charging cable included.

MASTERED FOR MAC – MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimized for macOS and iPad compatible. Connect up to three devices and switch between them at the tap of a button.

WORK FASTER WITH BUTTON CUSTOMIZATIONS AND PREDEFINED PROFILES for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Word, Excel, & PowerPoint.

