Beats Studio Buds come in six workout-friendly colorways in time for spring at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 shipped in all six colors. Down from its usual $150 going rate regardless of which colorway catches your interest, today’s offer lands at 33% off. It’s $20 under our previous March mention, and comes within $10 of the year’s best price last set back in January. Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Now on sale from the usual $70 going rate, these land at the second-best price of the year at within $1 of the 2023 low.

For something even more high-end, we just took a hands-on look at Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds. Not to spoil too much of the review, but this is now my new favorite true wireless listening experience on the market thanks to balanced drivers that produced crisp yet booming audio. My recent review explores what to expect and why the $399 price tag is worth hearing out. 

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

