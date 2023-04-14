Rocketbook’s Flip smart notebook bundle lasts for years at the new $19 Amazon low (45% off)

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Flip smart notebook bundle for $18.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34, this is a solid 45% off the regular price tag and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this the best price we have tracked the Flip model in any colorway on Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low there for the first time. This is one notebook you’ll never fill up or need to throw out (or archive), only to have have to buy another one – once you fill a Rocketbook up, you can beam your notes to the cloud and then wipe the pages clean to start fresh. This bundle also includes a microfiber cloth and the compatible Pilot FriXion pen. More details below.

If the cloud tech isn’t of interest here or you just prefer the old school experience, scoop up a 240-page Amazon Basics Classic Notebook with a hardcover, classic elastic closure, an expandable inner pocket, and integrated bookmark for just over $10 Prime shipped instead. This popular solution clearly won’t last as long as the model above, but it’s also less cash out of pocket today.

And on the complete other end of the spectrum, we have the iPad Pro. A high-tech, Apple Pencil-compatible note-taking beast, it allows you to watch movies on the go, browse the web, and about a million other things. Best of all, Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now at the best price we have tracked all year at $99 off the going rate. Get a closer look right here.

Rocketbook Flip smart notebook features:

One Letter Size (8.5 inches by 11 inches), Terrestrial Green, Rocketbook Flip Reusable Smart Notebook with 36 lined and dot grid notebook pages, one cleaning cloth and one Pilot FriXion black erasable pen

No more wasting paper – reusable notebook can be used endlessly by scanning your notes and wiping the pages clean with a damp cloth

Send handwritten notes to your favorite cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more with the free Rocketbook App for iOS and Android

Comfortable right or left handed notebooks for righties and lefties who love writing in legal pads or steno pads

