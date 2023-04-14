Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now starts at best price of the year at $1,000 (Save $99)

As the weekend rolls in, Amazon is now offering the most affordable price of the year on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Now on sale starting at $999.99 shipped once the price drops at checkout, you can secure the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration for a new 2023 low. It typically fetching $1,099, and now lands at within $1 of the all-time low from November. Today’s price cut is $50 under our previous mention, as well, and comes joined by $99 discounts on two other storage capacities detailed below.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Other 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro capacities on sale:

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $112.

Then just make sure to check out all of Friday’s other best deals in our Apple guide. There’s plenty of ways to save on the latest Macs, iPads, and accessories now that the weekend is here.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

