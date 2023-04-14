Supercharge your workflow with a PDF Expert lifetime license for $70 (Reg. $140)

The PDF format is great for sharing finished documents. But what about when you need to make changes? PDF Expert lets you edit, convert, and combine PDF files at lightning speed on Mac. Right now, you can get a lifetime license for only $69.99 (Reg. $139.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Every Mac comes with a pretty neat PDF viewer built in: Preview. You can even use this Apple-made tool to annotate your documents. But beyond that? You’re going to need something more capable.

For several years now, PDF Expert has been the standout option for Mac users. Previously named App of the Year, this powerful toolbox has 30 million users and counting. The reason is simple — it’s very powerful and very fast.

Using PDF Expert, you can edit text, insert images, and add links as if you were using a word processor. The app has a rich selection of annotation tools, and you can fill out forms by just clicking on them.

PDF Expert also lets you sign digital documents, merge and split files, redact specific content, crop pages, and convert your PDFs to multiple formats. It even has OCR technology, meaning you can search text and easily copy content across to a new file.

Just as importantly, the app handles these tasks at impressive speed. It is rated at 4.7 out of 5 stars on G2, 4.6 stars on Capterra, and 4.5 stars on PCWorld and TechRadar.

PDF Expert lifetime license

