ASUS’ ROG Strix 2.4 Gaming Headset features dual-mode connectivity down at $118

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4 Wireless Gaming Headset for $117.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 26% discount or solid $42 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this headset while coming within $18 of the all-time low. While this headset has previously gone for as much as $175, it has more recently sat around the $160 price point. Thanks to the exclusive 40mm ASUS Essence drivers and air-tight chamber design, the ROG Strix Go headset will “keep you in the moment and block outside distractions” while providing “rich bass and pure sound.” The detachable microphone included with this headset is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak so you can be confident your teammates will hear you clearly with AI noise-cancellation done by the headset to filter background noise. Audio controls are located on the earcup of the headset with a volume wheel and microphone toggle available at a moment’s notice. Connectivity to your devices is handled either wirelessly with the USB-C dongle or wired over a 3.5mm cable. When operating wirelessly, you can expect up to 25-hour battery life with an additional three hours of playback netted by a 15-minute recharge. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. The custom-tuned 50mm drivers of the Kraken headset are capable of delivering virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a PC with the earcups using cooling-gel infused cushions that prevent overheating and remain comfortable. Unlike the ASUS option above, the Kraken headset here is not wireless and has its audio controls in line with the 3.5mm cable. The microphone here even retracts into the earcup when not in use so it stays out of your way. Constructed from Bauxite Aluminum, this Razer headset is lightweight while remaining durable with a thicker pad on the headband to relieve pressure.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade gaming peripherals as well? We’re currently tracking the Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $160, a new all-time low price. You’ll also find the G735 Wireless Gaming Headset and G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse down at $206 and $80 respectively. All of these peripherals are part of the brand’s new Aurora RGB gaming lineup with nice white colorways. Interested in learning more? Head on over to our deal coverage here.

ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Clear communication in lightweight comfort ROG Strix Go is a USB-C gaming headset that supports all of your favorite gaming platforms – PC, Mac, mobile phones, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Equipped with exclusive ASUS Essence drivers and airtight chambers, Strix Go delivers incredibly rich, pure sound with optimized deep bass for immersive audio experiences. It also benefits from an industry-leading, AI noise-canceling microphone that provides crystal-clear in-game voice communication, even in noisy outdoor environments.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!