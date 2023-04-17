Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe charging pad refuels your whole Apple kit at $127 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering Belkin’s 15W Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad for $127.49 shipped. Available in both white and black colorways, today’s offers are down from the usual $150 going rates in order to mark new Amazon lows. We’ve seen pricing fall this low before courtesy of sitewide Belkin sales, though it has been a few months. And in any case, you’re looking at the best prices of the year overall, too. As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your shiny new iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $13 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone are the built-in kickstand and the 15W charging speeds, with a more traditional 7.5W output that’ll still top off your iPhone 14 without having to plug anything in. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re just looking for a secondary Qi charger for around the house or everyday carry. But it at least comes with the required USB-C power adapter to deliver as good of a value as you’ll find.

Though for the latest from Belkin, we just took a look at how its latest MagSafe Power Bank stacks up. Debuting last month in two new spring-ready styles, the recent debuts arrive with all of the usual magnetic charging tech that’s packed into a purple or pink package with an integrated kickstand. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review then dives in to take a closer look.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!