Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe charging pad refuels your whole Apple kit at $127 Amazon low

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Reg. $150 $127.50

Amazon is now offering Belkin’s 15W Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad for $127.49 shipped. Available in both white and black colorways, today’s offers are down from the usual $150 going rates in order to mark new Amazon lows. We’ve seen pricing fall this low before courtesy of sitewide Belkin sales, though it has been a few months. And in any case, you’re looking at the best prices of the year overall, too. As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your shiny new iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $13 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone are the built-in kickstand and the 15W charging speeds, with a more traditional 7.5W output that’ll still top off your iPhone 14 without having to plug anything in. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re just looking for a secondary Qi charger for around the house or everyday carry. But it at least comes with the required USB-C power adapter to deliver as good of a value as you’ll find.

Though for the latest from Belkin, we just took a look at how its latest MagSafe Power Bank stacks up. Debuting last month in two new spring-ready styles, the recent debuts arrive with all of the usual magnetic charging tech that’s packed into a purple or pink package with an integrated kickstand. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review then dives in to take a closer look.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Belkin

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech’s latest G502 X LIGHTSPEED wireless gami...
Casely knocks 30% off its latest colorful iPhone 14 ca...
ASUS’ ROG Strix 2.4 Gaming Headset features dual-...
DSW takes up to 50% off spring styles + 30% off clearan...
9to5Toys Daily: April 17, 2023 – M2 Mac mini $500, iP...
Instant Pot’s air fryers, more supplement outdoor...
Smartphone Accessories: MOMAX 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 10,000...
Aqara’s just-released Video Doorbell G4 with Home...
Load more...
Show More Comments