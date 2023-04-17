Rare deal returns Elevation Labs’ Apple MagBase Charger Mount to the $9 low

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its MagBase Mount for Apple’s MagSafe Charger down at $9.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $13 at Amazon and directly from Elevation Lab, this is 23% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a brief launch discount at the same price. If you’re just looking for a way to keep the Apple charger you already have neat and tidy in a minimalist way, the MagBase Mount is worth a look. It essentially provides a tidy little, Apple-looking receptacle for your charger with a design that provides a micro air suction to your desktop and other finished surfaces to keep the charger stable. If you pull your phone straight up from the mount, the charger will come with it, but sliding it off to one side detaches your device and leaves the Apple puck in place. It also includes a 3-foot USB-C cable extension if you need it and you can get more details below.

Now you will find some of stand-up variants to house your Apple MagSafe charger on Amazon for around the same price as today’s lead deal. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable in design to the Elevation Lab model above, never mind from a brand as well-known and at under $10.

For a more high-end and artisan approach to Apple MagSafe charger accessories, you’ll definitely want to take a look at the latest from Oakywood. Made from real wood with sold metal housings and cork padding, they are easily among the best I have ever had the chance of trying out. Take a closer look at the details in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review right here.

Elevation Lab MagBase features:

Makes your Apple MagSafe Charger much better to use.

Pull up to take the cord with you or slide to release.

Included: 3ft USB-C extension cord to double the cord length.

Minimal footprint, barely larger than the charger.

Locks to smooth surfaces with micro air suction.

Keeps your area tidy, your charger always goes back to the same location.

