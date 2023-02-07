Tested: Oakywood’s gorgeously handcrafted wood/metal MagSafe stands and mounts

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new range of Oakywood wooden MagSafe stands and mounts. Coming away impressed with its MagSafe charger, desk shelf, iPhone cases, and more in the past, we thought we would give the brand’s latest wood and metal gear a shot as well. Having just launched in the last few weeks and now available at 15% off for the holidays, now’s as good a time as any to feature the wooden MagSafe stands from the brand in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with Oakywood’s new wooden MagSafe stands and mounts

The new range of Oakywood wooden MagSafe gear includes an Apple Watch stand, an adhesive wall mount, a clamp equipped mount (for attaching to shelves and things of that nature), and the main upright, weighted MagSafe iPhone stand. Much like the gear we have tested in the past from the brand, it is making use of real natural wood, heavy-duty aluminum (for things like the weighted base and clamps), and an overall robust construction.

The removable and magnetic charging receptacles are also designed to perfectly house Apple’s MagSafe and Apple Watch charging puck, with each of the four models we tested out featuring a sort of beveled design and a port hole to string the cable through.

All four of the models mentioned above are now available at 15% off the going rate as part of the brand’s Valentine’s Day sale using code OAKYLOVE, but that offer will only be available through his week.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Solid walnut wood, solid oak wood, black solid oak wood builds

Powder coated aluminum

Removable MagSafe charger receptacle

Padded natural cork bottom

9to5Toys’ Take

One thing you’ll notice right away when you unpackage these wooden MagSafe stands is the build quality. Made of a combination of robust aluminum, felt padding, and handcrafted natural walnut or oak wood, these are wonderfully constructed products that both exude the look and feel of an artisan creation while delivering hefty metal fixtures (where applicable). The wood elements feature soft beveled-like edge work, much like the magnetic MagSafe puck holders, which attach to the stands and mounts via a strong magnetic connection and can be removed when needed for overall versatility.

This is, perhaps, best exemplified by the wooden MagSafe iPhone Stand. The beautiful woodwork is joined by a particularly heavy weighted aluminum base. The 700 grams of heft here makes for a pleasant one-handed experience while highlighting the brand’s overall attention to detail and quality – I particularly dislike these sorts of charging stands that slide all over the desk or tip over when you try to remove your device from the magnetic connections they are supposed to support, but Oakywood has nailed it here. Much like the other metal fixtures in the lineup, you’re looking at a powder coated aluminum with a matte structure varnish that delivers a sort of grainy texture to the surface of the metal and one that I am particularly fond of.

If it wasn’t already obvious here, Oakywood’s latest lineup of wooden MagSafe stands and mounts are not of the integrated charging sort – you have to bring your own MagSafe charging puck to the party. Oakywood suggests customers use Apple’s official variant, but the all-black Spigen model I reviewed recently works just as well in my tests. (I also like the black-on-black look you won’t get with the white Apple variant.)

This also goes to show how pricey this gear is as well, though. There are fully integrated charging stands that can juice up your entire Apple kit with charging pads built-in to the unit for less than the price of some of this new Oakywood gear. However, there’s not very many of them that deliver the same sort of artisan approach and natural design appeal, and this lineup of stands and mounts is clearly geared toward folks that don’t mind dropping some extra cash down for it.

Oakywood makes a point of adding a “Transparency of price” section on its listings, which is not something you see all that often in the Apple gear accessory space. The build quality is evident enough for me, personally – but the brand does break down the price of the production process to some degree in order to help folks understand why the list price is what it is. Though not particularly useful or all that detailed a report, I personally find it to be a nice touch if it is indeed honest.

Nonetheless, the price on this gear is going to be a turn off for some folks, unfortunately. But for those with an appreciation for this type of design and supporting artisan craftsmanship in the Apple gear accessory space, it is a gorgeous and quality collection of gear that really shines in spaces designed around this aesthetic, especially for folks looking to invest in more than one of the matching pieces in the lineup, the brand’s desks, or even riser shelves.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!