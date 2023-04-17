Logitech’s latest G502 X LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse falls to new low of $112

Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $111.99 shipped. Down from a $140 going rate, this is the first time that we’ve seen it fall below $130 and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $28 off. The Logitech G502 is one of the brand’s most popular mice ever, and now it’s finally been reimagined with the latest tech around. Featuring LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, you’ll find that the mouse can connect to your computer without plugging in thanks to built-in Bluetooth and 2.4GHz profiles. On top of that, there’s the HERO 25K sensor is precise “down to the sub-micron [level] for high-precision accuracy with zero smoothing/filtering/acceleration” making this a solid choice for high-end setup. On top of that, you’ll find LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches, a DPI shift button, and a dual-mode scroll wheel. Plus, the G502 X LIGHTSPEED is compatible with Logitech’s POWERPLAY wireless charging mats so you can charge and play at the same time. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the premium features of today’s lead deal, then consider checking out the G305 LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse. It’s still from Logitech, features a HERO 12K sensor, and even has up to 250 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, at $36, you’ll save $76 over today’s lead deal and still get a pretty solid experience, though not quite as feature-packed.

Further customize your setup with the purchase of Elgato’s Stream Deck XL. Down to $200 right now, this 32-key customizable macro keypad features individual LCD displays that allow you to program custom buttons, functions, images, and more with ease. Down $50 from the normal rate, now’s the best time to pick up this premium macro keypad.

Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Icon reinvented: From the legacy of Logitech’s most popular G502 design, G502 X LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse is reimagined and redesigned with the latest innovations in gaming technology

LIGHTFORCE switches: All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response, for hours of performance gaming

LIGHTSPEED wireless: This wireless mouse features pro-grade connectivity, with an updated protocol achieving a 68 percent faster response rate than the previous generation and improved reliability

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!