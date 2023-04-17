Elgato’s Stream Deck XL upgrades your setup with custom shortcuts for $200 ($50 off), more

We have spotted a couple notable Elgato deals to power up your battlestation at home starting with the Elgato Stream Deck XL at $199.99 shipped. The regularly $250 desktop controller is now $50 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and at the lowest we can find. Still fetching $250 at B&H, only once in the last year (during the holidays in November) have we seen it go for less at Amazon. It might not be the new more compact model with the Touch Bar-style display or this Razer competitor that launched in April, but it does deliver about twice the real estate and far more quick keys for your video editing, content creating, or Mac power user workflow. Filled with customizable LCD keys, users can create their very own shortcuts and macros to trigger a series of actions on their system with a single button – “change scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets – anything.” Get a closer look down below and be sure to go check out the original model in action as part of our latest run of Behind the Screens features.

Also on sale today, and potentially a great little add-on for folks already using a Stream Deck, Amazon also has the Elgato Stream Deck Pedal marked down to $64.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 28% off the going rate and matching the Amazon low. This is also only the third time we have seen it down this low at Amazon in the last year. Housing three customizable pedals, it essentially provides folks with another set of bespoke triggers that can be used hands-free and off-screen during streams and broadcasts. You’re also looking at similar compatibility as the Stream Decks including “Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.”

Today’s lead deal knocks the XL model down to the same price as the new Stream Deck+, but you could save some cash on the Stream Deck MK.2. This one doesn’t have as large a work surface and includes less customizable triggers, but it is still a powerful option you can score for $150 shipped. And you can get a better look at it in our hands-on review right here.

Just be sure to swing by our PC hub for more ways to upgrade your setup for less.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!