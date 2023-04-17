Potensic’s 4K drone captures 4K30 with a 3-axis gimbal and over 1-mile range at low of $300

The official Potensic Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Dreamer 4K Pro Drone with 3-axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $299.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $430 normal going rate, today’s deal comes in at $130 off, marks just the second price drop, and is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re not quite ready to drop $1,000, let alone multiple thousands on a DJI drone, then Potensic is a great alternative for you. This model features a 4K camera that’s backed by a 1/3-inch Sony CMOS sensor which can record 4K30 video or take 16MP photos. The camera rests in a 3-axis gimbal, which provides the ability to record stable footage or take slightly longer exposure sunset or sunrise photos with ease. On top of that, the drone has a transmission range of up to 2km, which means that the remote can reach up to 1.25 miles. This allows you to fly the drone at either impressive heights (where allowed) or at insane distance, capturing views that just aren’t possible with lower-cost drones. Keep reading for more.

In case you crash your drone (which is more of a when, not if), have some spare propellers on hand. You can pick up a 4-pack of rotors which replaces all of the ones on the drone should the worst happen. At just $24, it’s hard not to have the spare blades on hand just in case you need them.

With part of your savings, be sure to check out the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB microSD card that’s on sale for just $16 right now. While the drone comes with a 32GB microSD card, that’ll quickly run out of space as you’re taking 16MP photos or capturing 4K30 video in the air. So, having a larger SD card, like Samsung’s 128GB model on sale today, will help you stay in the air longer before it’s time to land.

Potensic Dreamer 4K Pro Drone features:

Upgraded stability on 3-Axis can deliver hyper-smooth footage no matter how shaky when flying. This 3-Axis gimbal drone helps to capture more dynamic details for your high-quality videos. Ideal for sports video during running, riding, skating, vlog. With a control range of up to 2KM, gives pilots endless possibilities. The live video transmission and high quality cameras, offers a terrific flying experience, and allows you see what the drone camera sees in real time.

