Samsung PRO Endurance home security cam microSD back to $16 Amazon all-time low

After the launch of the new pro-high-end models earlier this month, Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched about a year ago at $28 but more typically bounces in-between $20 and the official $22 MSRP at Amazon. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low for the second time this year and is now siting at the best price we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, it is specifically designed for always-on video applications like security and action cams, as opposed to the speed focused Pro and EVO models. Falling in line with the reliability over speed approach, it clocks in at 100MB/s and is rated for up to 140,000 hours of video recording alongside Samsung’s six-proof protection against extreme temperatures, X-rays, water, drops, magnets, and more. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature and head below for more.

If you, however, aren’t particularly concerned with the always-video focus on the model above, this PNY 128GB Premier-X model is worth look. It comes in at $3 less, delivers the same speeds, with support for “burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography.” The larger SD adapter is included here as well.

Check out the new Samsung enhanced next-generation PRO Plus microSD cards and then dive into today’s new portable SSD deals including a new all-time low on Samsung’s popular USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 as well as Crucial’s X8 USB-C Gen2 1TB Portable SSD that hit the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon earlier this morning. All of the details you need are right here.

Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC features:

Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on…With capacities up to 256GB, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years); Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years, you can rest assured that your data endures…The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most.

